The Reset: Boys cross-country takes 7th at Jesse Owens

× Expand Michael Wade Vestavia Hills Football The Vestavia Hills High School Rebels take the field for the Class 7A Region 3 game between Thompson High School and Vestavia Hills High School. Thompson defeated Vestavia by the score of 45-14 at Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. (Wade Event Photography)

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. Here is the fifth installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School football team had its three-game winning streak snapped on Friday at the hands of unbeaten Thompson. Read a full recap of the game here.

The Rebels travel to Mountain Brook on Friday for a big Class 7A, Region 3 showdown. Vestavia Hills upset the Spartans in overtime last fall.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team fell in a pair of matches this week to top 10 teams.

On Tuesday, the Rebels dropped a road match to Spain Park, 3-1 (23-25, 15-25, 25-20, 23-25). They then traveled to Hoover on Thursday for a Class 7A, Area 5 matchup and lost, 3-0 (21-25, 20-25, 22-25).

This week, Vestavia Hills hosts Thompson on Tuesday and travels to Tuscaloosa County on Thursday to wrap up its area slate. The Rebels will take part in the Margaret Blalock Tournament at Homewood over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Vestavia Hills senior James Sweeney battled to a second-place finish in the gold division boys race on Saturday at the Jesse Owens Classic in Oakville. He dueled with his friend, Homewood junior Will Stone, on the way to a 5K personal-best 15 minutes, 25 seconds. His runner-up performance spurred the Vestavia Hills boys to a seventh-place finish in the team standings, which was the best of any local school.

Click here for a full recap of the race.

Senior Sasha Allison led her Rebels in the girls gold race, placing 28th in 19:31. Vestavia Hills finished 13th in the team standings.

The Rebel cross-country teams will return to action Oct. 19 at the Hoover Invitational.

-- Who did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.