The Reset: Football picks up first win

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. Here is the second installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School football team notched its first win of the season on Friday, knocking off Oak Mountain, 7-0. Click here for a full recap of the game.

The Rebels travel to Huffman for a region contest this Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team began the week with a Class 7A, Area 5 win over Tuscaloosa County (3-0) on Thursday night.

The Rebels then went to Murfreesboro, Tenn., for a tournament over the weekend. They went 3-1 in pool play, defeating Harpeth Hall, St. Cecilia and South Warren, and only falling to eventual tournament champion Seigel. The Rebels fell to Cookeville in gold bracket play.

This week, Vestavia hosts Hoover on Tuesday night and plays a home tri-match against Clay-Chalkville and Guntersville on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills varsity cross-country teams took the week off from competition. They will return to action this Saturday at the Twilight Panther Prowl in Huntsville.

NOTABLE

Jake Pratt was invited by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney to attend the Auburn vs. Clemson game on Sept. 9, and Swinney greeted Pratt while running onto the field.