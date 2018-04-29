The Reset: Tennis teams 2nd at state, track and field competes at sectional

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills' Alex Lloyd at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Spain Park High School.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team was swept by Huntsville in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday, as the Rebels season came to a close. Click here for a recap of the series.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team fell to Chelsea, 3-1, on Tuesday. The Hornets took the early lead and never relinquished it. Charity Bibbs was great in relief, as she hurled the final 4 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and no runs.

The Rebels will play in the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hills tennis teams came home with a pair of runner-up trophies in the Class 7A state tennis tournament. Click here for a full recap of the state tournament for both teams.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills soccer teams will begin their playoff runs this week. Both Rebels teams will host Oak Mountain on Monday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. The girls play at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills outdoor track and field teams competed at the Class 7A, Section 3 meet, held at Mountain Brook on Friday and Saturday. The top five finishers in each event qualified for the state meet this upcoming weekend in Gulf Shores.

For the girls, Mary Ashford Hyde finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles to qualify for state, finishing in 16.53 seconds. The girls 4x800 relay team qualified as well, finishing fourth in 10:17.02. In the field, Katherine Ratliff won the javelin competition with a throw of 120-8 and she cleared 10 feet in the pole vault to finish fourth. Elizabeth Bradberry was fourth in the discus toss (93-9).

For the boys, Ethan Strand (4:22.11, first), James Sweeney (4:23.36, third) and Bryce Hutchinson (4:23.99, fourth) each qualified in the 1600-meter run. Hutchinson (9:35.19), Sweeney (9:36.79) and Strand (9:38.68) took home the top three honors in the 3200.

Carl Nesbitt finished fourth in the 300 hurdles, posting a time of 15.74 seconds. The boys 4x100 (44.12, fifth) and 4x400 (3:32.36, fifth) relay teams advanced to state as well. In the field, Nesbitt won the high jump (6-8) and Jackson Bryant placed fifth (6-2). Jake Haston was second in the pole vault, clearing 14 feet. Colin Scollard won the javelin toss, posting a distance of 169-8, while Caleb Huber finished fourth (154-8).

