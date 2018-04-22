The Reset: Rebels softball impresses, baseball and tennis advance

× Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Vestavia Hills Softball Vestavia Hills' Gwynnie Hornibrook (32) hits the ball during a Class 7A, Area 5 game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Jim Brown Field in Hoover.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team fell to Thompson, 3-0, on Tuesday in a Class 7A, Area 5 contest.

But on Thursday, the Rebels qualified for the playoffs in a dramatic way, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Thompson, 5-4. Luke Whitaker got the walk-off single to send Vestavia Hills to the postseason. Jack Mason was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.

This week, the Rebels will travel to Huntsville for the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. A doubleheader is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. with a third game to be played Saturday if necessary.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team fell to Hoover, 11-6, on Wednesday. The Rebels made it interesting after falling behind 10-0, rallying for six runs in the fifth inning on the strength of timely hitting and Arden Plugge’s two-run double. With the result, the Rebels will be the fourth seed in the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament.

The Rebels picked up a 5-4 win over Springville on Thursday, as Gwynnie Hornibrook got the walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh to lift Vestavia Hills to the win. Hannah Grace Roden went the distance in the circle to pick up the win.

Vestavia Hills played in the Hoover Classic over the weekend and began play on Friday with a pair of pool games. The Rebels knocked off Pinson Valley, 8-1, in the first game. Charity Bibbs homered, tripled and drove in a pair of runs, while Sarah Cain notched two doubles and four RBIs. In the second game, the Rebels shut out Helena, 3-0. Bibbs was great in the circle, allowing just three hits in six innings.

The Rebels made a run to the semifinals on Saturday with an impressive day. They began the day with a 7-0 win over Hale County to wrap up pool play. Merritt Cahoon homered twice in the game and Roden hurled a no-hitter over five innings. Vestavia began bracket play with a 2-1 win over Theodore, as Mary Claire Wilson notched three hits and an RBI. Bibbs allowed a lone unearned run over seven innings in the circle.

In the quarterfinals, the Rebels beat Beech (Tennessee), 5-3. Cahoon was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs. Bibbs added another homer as well. The Rebels were eliminated by Hewitt-Trussville, 4-1, in the semis.

This week, the Rebels are at Chelsea on Tuesday, host Prattville on Wednesday and head to Spain Park on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hills tennis teams qualified for state, with the boys winning the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament and the girls coming in second. Click here for a recap of sectionals.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team took down area foe Thompson, 6-1, on Tuesday. On Saturday, the Lady Rebels shut out Hewitt-Trussville, 4-0.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.