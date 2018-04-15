The Reset: Rebels teams celebrate seniors

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Athletics Vestavia Hills Soccer The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team celebrated seniors Taylor Korn, Faith Hauberg, Mary Hogewood, Katherine Savage, Sophia Sabri and Sara McCurry on Tuesday, April 10.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team picked up a big Class 7A, Area 5 win over Hoover on Tuesday, as the Rebels shut out the Bucs, 5-0. Colton Lewis was magnificent, throwing a one-hitter and striking out six batters over seven innings. Andrew Knight went 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI. Luke Whitaker knocked in two runs.

The Rebels were unable to parlay the momentum into a series win, as they were swept by the Bucs, 12-2 and 11-7, on Thursday. Lewis picked up two hits, including a double, and an RBI in the first game. In the second game, the Rebels scored all seven runs in the first inning but were unable to hold onto the lead. Hinton Livings drove in three runs in the game.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team fell to Wetumpka, 4-2, on Tuesday, as Wetumpka scored all of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Mary Sanders James picked up two hits for the Rebels and Mary Claire Wilson drove in a run.

The Rebels rebounded on Wednesday to blow out Hueytown, 17-2. Sarah Cain led the way offensively, as she went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Gwynnie Hornibrook picked up a pair of hits, a double and two RBIs. Annie Kate Parks also knocked in two. Wilson was 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Hannah Grace Roden pitched all four innings, surrendering five hits and two runs.

Vestavia Hills celebrated seniors Merritt Cahoon and Cain on Thursday, when the Rebels fell to Class 7A, Area 5 opponent Tuscaloosa County, 8-1. Cahoon and Charity Bibbs each picked up two hits in the contest.

The Rebels participated in the O-Dawg Invitational in Opelika over the weekend and won both pool games on Friday. They took a big lead against Beauregard and had to hold on for an 8-7 victory. In the game, Hornibrook went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Cahoon was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. The second game was low-scoring, as Wilson’s two-run single was all Bibbs needed in a 2-1 win over Tallassee. Bibbs allowed just six hits and one run while striking out six in the win.

On Saturday, Vestavia Hills wrapped up pool play with a 7-3 win over Opelika. In that game, Hornibrook homered and drove in two runs, while Cain homered and scored three times. The Rebels faced Opelika once again to begin bracket play and they took care of business, winning 12-0. Arden Plugge allowed just one hit in three innings in the circle, and Cain and Hornibrook each doubled and knocked in three runs. Vestavia’s run came to an end in a seven-inning, 7-6, loss to Tallassee. Cahoon went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs in the game.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team notched an area win over Hoover, 5-0, on Monday. The Lady Rebels dominated area foe Tuscaloosa County, 11-0, on Tuesday night. Vestavia Hills celebrated Senior Night, and each of the six seniors scored in the game. Taylor Korn scored three times, Faith Hauberg twice, and Mary Hogewood, Katherine Savage, Sophia Sabri and Sara McCurry had one each. Isabelle Passman and Caroline Causey also scored.

The boys team also beat Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday, taking down the Wildcats, 6-0. The boys team notched another area win on Thursday, as the Rebels shut out Thompson, 5-0.

On Friday, the girls lost to James Clemens, 3-2, and the boys settled for a scoreless draw with Christian Brothers.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills outdoor track and field teams competed in the Mountain Brook Invitational on Saturday. Notably, the Rebels boys swept the podium spots in the two-mile run. Ethan Strand (9:31.24), James Sweeney (9:31.91) and Bryce Hutchinson (9:32.3) finished 1-2-3 in the event, respectively. Carl Nesbitt placed third in the high jump with leap of 6 feet, 4 inches. Jake Haston placed second in the pole vault by clearing 14 feet.

GOLF

The Vestavia Hills boys golf team finished second in the Tom Bell Memorial Classic last week at Limestone Springs. Austin Coggin (138) and Ryan Eshleman (139) led the Rebels, who were 11 strokes behind winner Mountain Brook. Cole Hunt (152), Sam Maze (153) and Luke Couch (154) also posted scored for Vestavia.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.