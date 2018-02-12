The Reset: Boys basketball seals playoff spot, wrestling sends several to state

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia's Paul Michael Hargrove (0) as Mountain Brook takes on Vestavia on January 5, 2018 at Mountain Brook High School.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School girls basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday night, as the Lady Rebels fell to Hoover, 76-28, in the opening round of the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament. Emma Smith led the team with nine points, as the Lady Rebels finished the year with a 9-19 record.

The boys team survived a scare from Tuscaloosa County in the opening round of the area tournament, but won, 55-53, on Wednesday. Scott Morrison scored 15 points and Paul Michael Hargrove added 12 points.

The Rebels (22-8) fell to Hoover, 64-45, on Friday in the area championship game. Luke Champion led the Rebels with 10 points.

This week, the Rebels will be in Hanceville on Thursday for the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals. Vestavia Hills will take on Sparkman at 10:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills High School wrestling team competed at the Class 7A North Super Section over the weekend, compiling 206.5 points on the way to a team victory in the event.

The Rebels totaled 26 more points than runner-up Bob Jones, which took out Vestavia Hills in the AHSAA Duals Championships two weeks prior.

Ryan Summerlin (106 pounds), Crett Jones (120), Hunter Souders (132), Nathaniel Nailen (138), Peter Dazzio (152), Bowman Hill (160), Spencer Haddock (182), Rob Barrentine (195), Carter Gill (220) and Douglas Thompson (285) all placed in the top four to earn a spot in the state tournament this weekend. Summerlin, Hill, Haddock and Thompson won their respective weight divisions.

The state tournament will be held this weekend in Huntsville, as the Rebels seek their third consecutive Class 7A state title.

CHEERLEADING

The Vestavia Hills High School cheerleading teams made the trip to Orlando this weekend for the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship at Walt Disney World's ESPN World of Sports.

For the first time, the Rebels took two teams to the competition, and the Blue Team, which competed in the Junior Varsity Game Day division, took home first place and are now the reigning national champions.

The Red team did not make the finals at the national competition, but after placing last year received a bid for the Worlds competition, where they took home the bronze medal.

