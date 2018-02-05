The Reset: Indoor places second, basketball finishes regular season

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills competes in the AHSAA 7A Indoor Track and Field State Championship on February 3, 2018 at the Crossplex.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills High School track and field teams competed at the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships over the weekend, with the boys team posting a second-place finish in Class 7A. Click here for a recap and photos of the event.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School basketball teams celebrated senior night on Tuesday, Jan. 30, as they hosted Spain Park. The girls team fell to the Lady Jags, 69-23, while the boys team won, 53-51, on a Luke Champion layup at the buzzer. Champion led the way with 15 points, while Rian Shields added 14.

Despite leading most of the way, the Lady Rebels fell to Mountain Brook, 57-50, on Thursday night. Josie Edwards scored 15 points in the effort, and Anna Wood chipped in 12.

The Rebels concluded the regular season on Friday night at Clay-Chalkville. The Lady Rebels fell, 46-40. Emma Smith led the team with 14 points and Anna Wood scored 13 points. The boys team picked up a 46-36 win, as Paul Michael Hargrove scored 12 points and pulled down six rebounds. Shields scored 10 points and had five boards.

The boys have a 21-7 overall record and are the No. 2 seed in the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament, which will be played at Hoover. The Rebels face Tuscaloosa County on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m., with the championship game set for Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

The Lady Rebels have a 9-19 overall record and will play Hoover at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 in the area tournament. The final will be Friday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. should they win.

What did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned?