The Reset: Basketball wraps up area play

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School basketball teams visited Thompson on Tuesday night to begin their weeks. In a Class 7A, Area 5 matchup, the Lady Rebels fell, 57-33, while the boys team ran to a 92-67 victory. In the win, Luke Champion scored 13 points. Colin Scollard (12 points), Scott Morrison (11) and Paul Michael Hargrove (10) joined him in double figures.

On Friday, the Rebels wrapped up area play against Hoover. The Lady Rebels fell, 68-30, as Emma Smith led the team with nine points. The boys team dropped a narrow 64-54 decision.

The Lady Rebels fell to 9-15 overall and 0-6 in the area, while the boys team is now 19-7 and 4-2. Hoover won the boys and girls areas and will host the area tournaments.

This week, Vestavia Hills wraps up the regular season by hosting Spain Park on Tuesday and traveling to Clay-Chalkville on Friday. The girls will host Mountain Brook on Thursday.

WRESTLING

In the semifinals of the AHSAA Wrestling Duals Tournament, the Vestavia Hills High School wrestling team dropped a 37-26 decision to Bob Jones on Tuesday night.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills High School boys bowling team picked up a second-place finish at the state tournament for the second straight year on Friday. Read about their tournament run here.

