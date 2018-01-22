The Reset: Bowling team qualifies for state

× Expand Sarah Finnegan The Vestavia Hills bowling team in action earlier this season. The Rebels qualified for the state tournament with their performance at the regional tournament.

BASKETBALL

Despite the winter weather wreaking havoc on the week, the Vestavia Hills High School basketball teams managed to play a pair of Class 7A, Area 5 games.

The boys team battled Hoover toe-to-toe on Thursday, but fell short, 62-52. The Rebels rebounded on Friday to notch a 58-50 win over Tuscaloosa County, as they now stand at 18-6 overall and 3-1 in area play.

The Lady Rebels were unable to gain any traction. On Thursday, Josie Edwards led the team with 11 points in a 71-27 loss to top-ranked Hoover. Tuscaloosa County knocked off Vestavia Hills on Friday, 64-46. Emma Smith scored 16 points and Anna Wood scored 15. Grace Uldrich joined them in double figures with 10 points. The Lady Rebels now stand at 9-13 overall and 0-4 in area.

This week, the Rebels are at Thompson on Tuesday and host Hoover on Friday.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills High School wrestling team began play in the Class 7A duals tournament. In the quarterfinals, the Rebels defeated Grissom, 43-29.

The Rebels will host Bob Jones in the semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The final is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bill Harris Arena.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills High School boys bowling team competed at the AHSAA South Regional in Foley last Thursday and Friday, and clinched a spot at the state tournament.

Thursday’s action was used to determine seeding for the bracket format on Friday. Out of the 16 teams in the regional, eight qualified for state, meaning teams that won their first match on Friday sealed their berth at state.

Vestavia Hills earned the No. 2 seed following Thursday’s play, and the Rebels survived a push from No. 15 McGill-Toolen in the first round on Friday. The Rebels edged out the Yellow Jackets, 1,292-1,263, to win the match and advance to the quarterfinals. In the quarters, the Rebels knocked off Stanhope Elmore, 706-652. Daphne got the better of Vestavia in the semifinals, 737-620. Baker beat Daphne in the final of the regional.

The Rebels will appear in the state tournament, which is set for this Thursday and Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham.

