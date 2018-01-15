The Reset: Basketball teams begin area play

× Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Luke Couch (1) during a Steel City Invitational game between Vestavia Hills and Sacred Heart on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School basketball teams opened Class 7A, Area 5 play, and had contrasting results.

The boys team continued its strong start to the season and picked up a pair of area wins last week. On Tuesday, the Rebels smothered Tuscaloosa County, 41-26. They dominated once again on Friday, beating Thompson, 67-32. The Rebels are now 17-5 on the year.

The girls team fell in both of its area games last week. The Lady Rebels lost to Tuscaloosa County, 50-25, on Tuesday before falling to Thompson, 49-31, on Friday. The Lady Rebels are now 9-11 on the season.

This week, the Rebels continue area play. They travel to rival Hoover on Tuesday and host Tuscaloosa County on Friday.

WRESTLING

The Liberty Park and Pizitz middle school wrestling teams competed in the Buc Brawl at Hoover High on Saturday. Pizitz placed second and Liberty Park finished third.

For Pizitz, Zach Flurry (95 pounds) and John Edwards (135) picked up individual victories.

