The Reset: Basketball, bowling teams in action

× Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Luke Champion (24) during a Steel City Invitational game between Vestavia Hills and Sacred Heart on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School basketball teams played just once last week, as they traveled to Mountain Brook on Friday.

The girls team fell to the Spartans, 59-28, and were led by Anna Wood’s nine points. The Lady Rebels are now 9-9 on the season.

The boys team hung tough with Mountain Brook, but ultimately fell, 46-42. Luke Champion led the Rebels with 14 points. Paul Michael Hargrove added 11 and Luke Couch had nine.

This week, Vestavia Hills begins Class 7A, Area 5 play with a pair of road games. On Tuesday, the Rebels play at Tuscaloosa County, followed by games at Thompson on Friday.

BOWLING

Last week, the Vestavia Hills High School bowling teams fell to Thompson. The boys dropped a 1365-1298 decision, while the girls fell 1020-966. Beau Reed led the Rebels with a 202, while Haylee Jemison’s 153 paced the girls team.

The girls face Oak Mountain in an area match on Monday. Both teams conclude the regular season in the Rebel Roll on Wednesday.

