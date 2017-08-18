Taking the next step

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Mary Quinn Carter is one of only three players to return to the Rebels volleyball squad following the 2016-17 season.

Mandy Burgess made her return to the Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team last fall, but she’s almost starting from scratch with her varsity program once again.

Eight of the 11 players on the 2016 team were seniors, leaving Anna Langley, Hannah Vines and Mary Quinn Carter as the only returnees for the Rebels.

“It’s crazy to come in and graduate eight seniors,” said Burgess, who led the Rebels from 2000-12 before stepping away and returning last fall. “It wasn’t the first time and it won’t be the last time.”

Of those eight, only Jenna Hogan pursued a collegiate career with the sport, as she heads to Gadsden State Community College to continue her volleyball journey.

As for the girls looking to fill that large void, Burgess said she definitely will lean on the three returnees, but the new additions have taken a backseat to no one.

“Even though I am depending on that, the girls who are coming in are very vocal, very competitive and want to be awesome,” Burgess said. “They have come in and jumped right in the flow. It will definitely still be a process, but I’ve been real proud of that, because they’re excited to play with each other.”

Langley — one of three seniors — recently committed to the College of Coastal Georgia, and will play a combination of setter and outside hitter for the Rebels. Holly McDaniel and Olivia Starnes are the team’s other seniors. McDaniel will play in the middle and Burgess lauded Starnes’ improvement in a short amount of time.

Vines and Carter are returning juniors. Vines is a dynamic outside hitter and Carter will be the Rebels’ libero, and Burgess calls her a “defensive machine.”

“She’s awesome. I’m excited to have her back,” Burgess said. “She’ll bring a lot of energy and consistency to the floor.”

Libby Jackson and Jackie Venable will join McDaniel in the middle, and both can play on the right side when needed. Grace Belcher and Emma Shoffner are both defensive specialists, with the versatility to play on the outside. Annabelle Bridges and Elise Hoppenjans round out the junior class as right sides.

Ainsley Schultz is a sophomore who can set, along with Langley and Hoppenjans. Sophomore Maggie Gann will be a defensive specialist, part of a defensive unit that Burgess feels strongly about.

Trust, communication and support for one another are components that Burgess emphasizes to her teams in order for them to be successful.

“They’re all huge things,” she said. “Volleyball is such a huge mental/momentum game, that those things contribute so much. You can have the best players in the world, but if it gets all wonky and the chemistry isn’t flowing, it doesn’t matter.”

Last year’s team made it to the super regional, and Burgess believes this unit has the capability and willingness to help the program take the next step.

“I think they’re a group that if we can just keep chipping away all along and gaining that confidence … then we have the potential to do some great things,” Burgess said.

Laura Lyle and Madison Thompson will assist Burgess on the varsity staff. Jill Blankenship will lead the junior varsity team and Brigid Littleton will coach the freshman team.

The season began Aug. 31, as the Rebels travel to Pelham for a tri-match against Pelham and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.