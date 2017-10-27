Rebels fall to Bob Jones at Super Regional

× 1 of 4 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Mary Quinn Carter (17) celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 2 of 4 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Anna Langley (2), Ainsley Schultz (20) and Elise Hoppenjans (3) celebrate during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 3 of 4 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills Volleyball Vestavia Hills celebrates a point during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 4 of 4 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Ainsley Schultz (20) during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Prev Next

HUNTSVILLE — The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team saw its season come to a close on Friday morning at the Class 7A North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The Rebels fell to third-ranked Bob Jones, 3-0 (17-25, 21-25, 11-25).

“I am super proud of our kids. We have grown and learned a lot,” Vestavia Hills head coach Mandy Burgess said. “I think they’re all disappointed we didn’t come and win today. Bob Jones is a good team.”

The Rebels got off to fast starts in each of the first two sets and took early, four-point leads. But Bob Jones overcame its initial sluggishness. The Patriots tied the first set at 15-15 and the second at 18-18 before pulling away.

Vestavia Hills fell behind from the gun in the final game.

“I feel like if we played today like we played on Tuesday, I feel like it really could have been a different outcome,” Burgess said.

The Rebels punched their ticket to the Super Regional at Tuesday’s Area 5 tournament. They beat Thompson, 3-1, in the semifinal and then took Hoover to five sets in the final.

This was Vestavia Hills' second straight appearance at the Super Regional. Last year, it also fell in the opening round.

The team will graduate three seniors in Olivia Starnes, Anna Langley and Holly McDaniel.

“This team was just such a blessing to coach, and I’m just thankful for each of these girls,” Burgess said. “I think that the seniors moving on have an absolutely terrific memory and experience to move on to their next chapter with, and I think for our returners they’re going to be even hungrier and have an idea of the work it’s going to take for us to get where we want to be.”