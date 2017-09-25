Run the rock

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Ted Melton. Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills High School seniors William Schaffeld (32), above, and Reed Stockton (21), right, are two featured backs in the Rebels 2017 offense. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Ted Melton. Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills High School seniors William Schaffeld (32), above, and Reed Stockton (21), right, are two featured backs in the Rebels 2017 offense. Prev Next

Greg Smith knows what it takes to be a successful running back at Vestavia Hills High School. A few decades ago, he was one.

Smith, a 1983 graduate, played on the Rebels 1980 state championship team under Buddy Anderson. Now, Smith is in his 16th year as the running backs coach at his alma mater.

His trove of experience, accumulated as both a player and instructor, has given him a keen eye in regard to what he looks for in a ball carrier: toughness, agility and playmaking ability.

Their collective presence is critical, especially in Anderson’s run-heavy offense.

“He’s not the only one committed to it. Everybody on our staff is,” Smith said of running the football. ”It is a good thing. If you do it right, then you control the tempo of the game.”

Even as many teams at both the high school and college levels have adopted pass-oriented attacks, Vestavia Hills has remained steadfast to its bread-and-butter rushing game. Members of the program point to history to buttress that decision.

Anderson, who is in his 40th year as the Rebels head coach, has averaged more than eight wins per season behind his smashmouth approach. His 325 career victories through 2016 distinguish him in the record books.

“When you’re committed to something that’s worked and enabled you to be the winningest football coach in the state, then I just don’t see how people can criticize what you’ve done,” Smith said.

But running the ball effectively year in and year out requires finding the right personnel. That’s the challenge Smith, along with his fellow offensive coaches, is tasked with each season. Steadily, the current batch of players is rounding into form.

A green offensive line has begun to gain its bearing, and a trio of running backs has developed with each snap. Although seniors William Schaffeld, Reed Stockton and Matthew Paugh may lack the experience present in years past, Smith said they still possess the combination of traits he desires.

“Wherever they have weaknesses, they have strengths in other areas, so it all kind of balances out,” Smith said.

Schaffeld, for one, brings knowledge of the position. He has played running back since third grade and is the featured carrier in the Rebels 2017 scheme. In a September game against Spain Park, he totaled 80 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown.

“It’s awesome, just to know that a lot of people are relying on you to do the best you can,” Schaffeld said.

Stockton, on the other hand, is relatively new to the position. He transitioned from the offensive line his sophomore year, and now he often lines up at fullback. The blocking skills he honed in the trenches have transferred to the backfield, but he also can catch.

“It’s a great honor to start, and I’ve got people looking up to me,” Stockton said. “I want to set an example, and I want to be a great leader for this team.”

Paugh hadn’t played football since seventh grade before joining the team for his senior year, and Smith is glad he did. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back brings size and speed to this current unit.

Together, the three ball carriers complement one another with their varying skill sets. But Smith said they also share a key characteristic, one the veteran coach has learned can make the biggest difference. Pulling peers to the top of their game is the first ingredient in his recipe for running back success.

“What I like to focus on is an individual who makes his teammates better,” Smith said. “I try to make sure our kids understand that they’re just a small cog in a big wheel.”