Rebels knock off Hewitt-Trussville on Senior Night

× 1 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Tucker Queen (2) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 2 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Courtney Milner (12) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 3 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Anna Wood (33) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 4 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Sarah Cain (42) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 5 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Anna Wood (33) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 6 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Anna Wood (33) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 7 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Olivia Starnes (23) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 8 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Aysiah Hill (34) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 9 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Aysiah Hill (34) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 10 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Anna Wood (33) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 11 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Sarah Cain (42) and Grace Uldrich (40) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 12 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Madison Thompson celebrates in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 13 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Mac Smith (1) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 14 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Luke Champion (13) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 15 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Colin Scollard (14) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 16 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Luke Champion (13) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 17 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 18 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia HIlls' Scott Morrison (5) in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 19 of 19 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Prev Next

A strong second quarter proved to be enough for the Vestavia Hills High School boys basketball team, as the Rebels withstood a second half comeback but prevailed, 66-48, over Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday night.

The Rebels led by four following the first period, but a 19-8 edge in the second quarter send them to the locker room with a 32-18 halftime advantage.

Vestavia kept up its hot play at the beginning of the second half, stretching its lead to 42-21 with a 10-3 start to the third quarter. Hewitt-Trussville mounted its charge then, firing off a 16-3 burst for the remainder of the quarter and trailing just 45-37 after three quarters.

During that stretch, Andrew Easterling banked in a 3-pointer for Hewitt to cut the lead to six points. Vestavia’s Mac Smith put in a floater to cap off the quarter, and the Rebels put the game away with a strong final period.

Smith led the Rebels with 18 points on Senior Night, as Vestavia Hills honored the seven playing their final home game as a high school student. Colin Scollard added 14 points, followed by eight from Tucker Queen -- playing in his first game all season -- and six by Mitchell Langley.

Along with Smith, Queen and Langley, Jake Awbrey, David Wood, Grant Belcher and Connor Rohling concluded their home Rebel careers.

Vestavia concludes its regular season on Friday, as the Rebels travel to Homewood.

HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE PULLS AWAY FROM LADY REBELS

The Vestavia Hills High School girls basketball team got off to a strong start on Thursday night, but was overtaken by Hewitt-Trussville, 64-42, in the Rebels’ final home game of the season.

Trailing by six entering the final period, the Rebels struggled to break the Lady Husky press, as Hewitt-Trussville outscored Vestavia, 22-8, in the fourth quarter.

The first three quarters were a different story, however, as the two teams played to an entertaining back-and-forth battle. The Rebels relied on the 3-point shot all evening, especially the first half. They held a 14-12 lead after a quarter on the strength of four deep balls – three of them from Anna Wood.

Vestavia dropped three more 3s in the second quarter, as Taylor Wilson knocked down a pair. Hewitt-Trussville heated up near the end of the frame and took a 30-25 edge into the break.

An Anna Wood 3-pointer cut the Hewitt lead to 31-30 early in the third quarter, but that would be as close as the Rebels got the rest of the game. The Lady Huskies concluded the third on a 6-2 run to take a six-point edge into the fourth.

Wood led the Rebels with 15 points, followed by nine each from Wilson and Aysiah Hill, the lone senior for Vestavia.

Three Lady Huskies reached double figures, as Morgan Kirk poured in a game-high 16. Bailey Berry scored 12 points and London Coleman added 10.