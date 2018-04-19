Rebels sweep section tournaments, qualify for state

× 1 of 11 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills' Harper Anderson at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Spain Park High School. × 2 of 11 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills' Margaret Saar at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Spain Park High School. × 3 of 11 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills' Georgia Morros at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Spain Park High School. × 4 of 11 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills' Kate Morros at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Spain Park High School. × 5 of 11 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills' Clay Castleberry at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Spain Park High School. × 6 of 11 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills' Sam Smith at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Spain Park High School. × 7 of 11 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills' Alex Lloyd at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Spain Park High School. × 8 of 11 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills' Gray Moore at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Spain Park High School. × 9 of 11 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills' Robert Hill at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Spain Park High School. × 10 of 11 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills' Kristen Jebeles at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Spain Park High School. × 11 of 11 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills' Nicole Jebeles at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Spain Park High School. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls tennis teams established their status as legitimate state championship contenders earlier this week.

Both teams took the top spot in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournaments, which were held at Spain Park. The girls played on Monday, with the boys going on Tuesday.

The top two teams in each sectional qualified for the state tournament, to be held at the Mobile Tennis Center next Monday and Tuesday, April 23-24. Mountain Brook swept the state titles last year.

In each sectional, there are six singles brackets and three doubles brackets. On Monday, Vestavia Hills won the girls sectional with a score of 54, while Mountain Brook tallied 44 points. Spain Park was a distant third with 26 points and Hoover was fourth with 21 points.

Winners for the Rebels included Georgia Morros (No. 2) and Nicole Jebeles (No. 5) in singles, and the No. 3 doubles tandem of Kate Morros and Georgia Morros.

On Tuesday, Vestavia Hills scored 50 points to Mountain Brook's 42 in the boys tournament. Spain Park was third with 28 points.

No. 4 Clay Castleberry and No. 5 Robert Hill won singles titles for the boys. In doubles, the No. 1 team of Alex Lloyd and Castleberry won, along with Sam Smith and Jack Kimbrough.

Lloyd, Smith and Gray Moore finished second in the top three singles spots, respectively. Moore and Hill were second in the No. 2 doubles.