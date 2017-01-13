Rebels split games with Thompson

× Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Scott Morrison (5) in a Metro Tournament game between Vestavia Hills and Hartselle on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills High School boys basketball team got hot in the second quarter and notched a critical area win, knocking off Thompson 72-48 on Friday night at Braasch-Hatchett Court.

Thompson jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the game, but an 11-0 spurt bridging the first and second quarters gave the Rebels a lead they would never relinquish.

The Rebels outscored the Warriors 23-7 in that second quarter, which included a trifecta of Mac Smith 3-pointers and a stout defensive effort, as Vestavia took a commanding 35-16 edge into the locker room at halftime.

Vestavia Hills improved to 13-9 overall and 2-0 in Class 7A, Area 5, with the win.

"We’ve talked all year about wanting to play our best ball at the right time," head coach Patrick Davis said. "I think we’re playing the best that we’ve played but not the best that we can play. And that’s important. We’re playing well but we haven’t topped out. We’ve still got a lot of stuff to fix and our guys know that."

The game was Davis’ first game against his former team. Davis coached at Thompson for seven seasons.

Mac Smith led the way with 17 points for the Rebels, as he knocked down 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. Mitchell Langley cleaned up the glass for Vestavia, pulling down eight boards.

"I thought we defended really well," Davis said. "We were disruptive. Obviously, we hit some shots and that always helps and can cover up some other stuff. Our energy was great and our all-around execution was good."

Colin Scollard also reached double figures, with 12 points. Scott Morrison added nine, while Langley and Rian Shields each chipped in six. 12 players scored in the game for the Rebels, as they held a comfortable lead in the second half.

In the girls game, Vestavia Hills hung tough all evening before falling short, 47-40, to Thompson, as the Rebels fell to 0-2 in Class 7A, Area 5 play.

Thompson held an 18-13 lead after a quarter and opened up a double-digit advantage early in the second quarter. But Vestavia regained its composure and fought back, ending the half on an 11-1 run to cut the lead to just 31-28 at the break.

In the third quarter, Sarah Cain hit a 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining on the clock to make it a three-point ball game. Courtney Milner cut that lead to just one after her steal and subsequent layup.

Both Vestavia teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Rebels host Hoover in another area bout.