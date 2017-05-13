Rebels shut out by Oak Mountain

1 of 28
Sarah Finnegan
Vestavia VS Oak Mountain Boys Soccer SemiFinals 2017
Vestavia takes on Oak Mountain during the AHSAA SemiFinals match of the state soccer tournament on May 12, 2017 at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Al.
HUNTSVILLE -- The Oak Mountain High School boys soccer team will go for the state championship three-peat, as the Eagles shut out Vestavia Hills 3-0 in the AHSAA Class 7A boys soccer semifinal Friday afternoon.
Jackson Murphy scored twice for the Eagles, the first in the last two minutes of the first half when he swerved by multiple Rebel defenders. Murphy’s second goal came 10 minutes after halftime, after Vestavia had missed a golden opportunity into an open net just seconds before.
Kennedy Davis registered the first goal of the match for Oak Mountain when he scored four minutes after the opening whistle.
The Eagles fired 13 shots in the match, compared to Vestavia’s six. Matthew Hazelwood recorded a pair of saves in goal for Oak Mountain. Davis Edwards had one save for the Rebels.
The Eagles (19-4-4) will be seeking their seventh boys soccer state championship in program history when they take on Davidson at 10 a.m. Saturday. Davidson defeated Enterprise in a penalty shootout. Those two teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and extra time, and Davidson won the shootout 3-0.