Rebels place 3rd in state tennis tournament

Vestavia Hills' Gray Moore is shown in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Spain Park High School in Hoover. Moore was a semifinalist at state.

MONTGOMERY – The Vestavia Hills High School boys tennis team put together a strong effort at the Class 7A state tennis tournament, as the Rebels came home third in the tournament held at Lagoon Park on Monday and Tuesday, April 24-25.

Mountain Brook ran away with the title, securing 51 points along the way, but the battle for second was tight between McGill-Toolen and Vestavia.

McGill would edge out the Rebels with 27 points, compared to 22 for Vestavia.

A match here or there could have altered the final standings, but the Rebels did pick up a state champion on the No. 2 doubles line, as the duo of Sam Smith and Clay Castleberry knocked off Mountain Brook’s Paul Jones and Chase Robinett, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Smith also reached the finals on the No. 3 singles line. The Nos. 4, 5 and 6 singles players for the Rebels, Robert Hill, Gray Moore and Jack Kimbrough each made it through to the semifinals.

Hill and Moore teamed up in No. 3 doubles to reach the semis as well.

Alex Lloyd and Griffin McCullough also participated as the top two singles players and top doubles pair for the Rebels.

This spring was the first appearance at the state tournament for the Rebels since winning four straight state championships from 2011-2014.