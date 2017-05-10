Rebels place 2nd at sub-state, qualify for state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kent Fullington Vestavia Hills Golf Vestavia Hills placed 2nd in the sub-state tournament at Canebrake Club on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

ATHENS -- The Rebels are back in the state tournament.

The Vestavia Hills High School boys golf team finished second at the Class 7A North Sub-State Tournament on Tuesday, shooting a 289 to finish second to Mountain Brook.

As the top two finishers at sub-state, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills will qualify for the state tournament, set to take place next Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16, at the Grand National Golf Course in Opelika.

Hewitt-Trussville placed third with a 299, followed by Sparkman at 347.

Ryan Eshleman led the way for the Rebels with a 70 (-2), followed by an even-par 72 from Austin Coggin, as both players made the all-tournament team.

Cole Hunt carded a 73, followed by 74 from Jacob Maze. Senior Chris Hughes shot a 76.

Reynolds Lambert was the low medalist for the tournament, carding a 69. Lambert and Ford Clegg, who shot a 71, put together two of the three rounds under par on the day. William Wann shot a 72, joining Lambert and Clegg on the all-tournament team.

Willis Hagan shot a 74 and Ben Fuller shot a 75, as the Spartans finished two-under par as a team.

Hewitt's Reed Love shot a 73 to qualify for the state tournament as an individual.