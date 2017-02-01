Rebels make commitments official on National Signing Day

× 1 of 13 Expand Emily Featherston Four VHHS Rebels made their official college commitments on National Signing Day, 2017. × 2 of 13 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 13 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 13 Expand Emily Featherston Patrick Nuss thanks his parents and coaches before signing his commitment to UAB. × 5 of 13 Expand Emily Featherston Cambree Kennedy thanks her mom, grandmother and coaches before signing her commitment to Huntingdon. × 6 of 13 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 13 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 13 Expand Emily Featherston Patrick Nuss committed to UAB on National Signing Day, 2017. × 9 of 13 Expand Emily Featherston Cambree Kennedy signs her commitment to Clemson on Signing Day 2017. × 10 of 13 Expand Emily Featherston Cambree Kennedy made her commitment to play soccer for Huntingdon College on National Signing Day 2017. × 11 of 13 Expand Emily Featherston Patrick Nuss (center) signed his commitment to UAB on National Signing Day 2017. × 12 of 13 Expand Emily Featherston Edwards twins James and Jacob both committed to play football for Clemson on National Signing Day 2017. × 13 of 13 Expand Emily Featherston Students were treated with snacks at their friends’ signing day ceremony. Prev Next

In the packed lobby of Vestavia Hills High School's gym lobby, four student-athletes made their college commitments official on 2017's National Signing Day.

On Wednesday afternoon, family members, teammates and friends crowded in to watch the students sign their National Letters of Intent.

James and Jacob Edwards, defensive linemen and identical twins, both signed to be walk-ons at Clemson University.

Offensive lineman Patrick Nuss, staying true to his Jan. 24 Tweet that he would become a Blazer, signed his letter for UAB as the team prepares to return to the field.

Girls soccer player Cambree Kennedy signed to play for Huntingdon College.

All four athletes thanked their coaches, parents and friends for supporting them throughout their high school careers.

Athletic director Jeff Segars said that signing day is always an important occasion for student athletes,

"It's really a celebration of 12 years of work for these kids," he said.

However, what he said is great about Rebel athletes is their equal commitment to their educations, and that they all will be getting up in the morning to keep pushing toward the next phase of their lives.

"What they do now is they go back and be the great students that they are," he said.

In addition to the four students who signed Wednesday, others have signed in recent weeks and months:

Jessica Perley: Birmingham-Southern College - Softball

RaeAnn King: Southern Union State Community College - Softball

Kate and Audrey Meloun: West Liberty University - Softball

Christian Cusimano: University of Louisiana at Lafayette - Baseball

Caden Lemons: University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) - Baseball

To let us know of more college commitments, email kparmley@starnespublishing.com