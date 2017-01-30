Rebels looking to repeat success as area tourney looms

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia VS Hoover Boys Basketball Action from a basketball game between Vestavia and Hoover on January 17, 2017 at Vestavia High School.

The Vestavia Hills High School boys basketball team still has three regular season games to contest this week to conclude the regular season, but the Rebels' season hinges on their ability to replicate the formula for success.

The Rebels locked up the No. 2 seed in the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament, set to be played next week at Hoover High School. In the opening round, the Rebs will take on Thompson, a team they have already knocked off twice this season.

On Jan. 13, the Rebels hosted the Warriors and used a dominant second quarter to run away with a 72-48 victory.

In the return trip to Thompson on Jan. 24, Vestavia managed to prevail with a 72-58 win.

Vestavia Hills has been extremely competitive in Patrick Davis' first year as head coach, after seven years at Thompson. The Rebels even took Hoover to the wire in the teams' first matchup, a game the Rebels lead for much of the first three quarters.

This week's matchups will determine if Vestavia can take any momentum into that area tournament. Tuesday's game at Spain Park boasts one of the most prolific scorers in the state in Jamal Johnson. The Rebels will host fellow Class 7A opponent Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday and will travel to Homewood, the reigning Class 6A champs, on Friday.

The winners in the opening round of the Class 7A area tournaments receive a berth at regionals.

The Lady Rebels will face Hoover in the first round of the girls portion of the area tournament.