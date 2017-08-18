Rebels lacrosse wraps up strong season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Lenoir. The 2017 Vestavia Hills High School girls lacrosse team.

The Vestavia Hills High School girls lacrosse team had a great season, capped by a return to the state championship game for the first time since 2012.

Vestavia advanced to the championship but lost to Oak Mountain 9-6. Vestavia ended the season with a record of 13-2.

The team graduated nine seniors, and six players were named to the all-state team. Sara Haynes, Aimie Perino, Katherine Lipford and Sophie James earned first-team honors. Laura Hatten Rell and Barrett Murphy were named to the second team.

Haynes was named an academic All-American for the second consecutive season.

— Submitted by Dennis Lipford.