Rebels finish Metro Tournament with win

× 1 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Mac Smith (1) in a Metro Tournament game between Vestavia Hills and Hartselle on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 2 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Scott Morrison (5) in a Metro Tournament game between Vestavia Hills and Hartselle on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 3 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Mac Smith (1) in a Metro Tournament game between Vestavia Hills and Hartselle on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 4 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Scott Morrison (5) in a Metro Tournament game between Vestavia Hills and Hartselle on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 5 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Mitchell Langley (11) in a Metro Tournament game between Vestavia Hills and Hartselle on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 6 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Scott Morrison (5) in a Metro Tournament game between Vestavia Hills and Hartselle on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 7 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Mitchell Langley (11) in a Metro Tournament game between Vestavia Hills and Hartselle on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 8 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Vestaviia Hills Basketball Hartselle's Isaac Taylor (2) celebrates in a Metro Tournament game between Vestavia Hills and Hartselle on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills High School boys basketball team used an efficient offensive performance and strong second half to finish off the Metro Tournament with a 59-46 win over Hartselle on Saturday at Homewood High School.

The Rebels shot 56.8% from the floor on the day, as they never relinquished the lead in the second half. Mitchell Langley’s 3-point make midway through the final period put the Rebels up nine and Hartselle never got closer.

"I am very pleased with our progress over the last couple of weeks," Vestavia coach Patrick Davis said. "I feel like we are playing better than we have all year and need to keep building on that as we approach area play."

Vestavia held a comfortable lead late in the first half, before a Hartselle run closed the gap to just 22-19 at the break.

The Rebels made nearly half their 3-points attempt in the game, converting on 7-of-15 opportunities. Scott Morrison led the scoring charge, with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Mac Smith poured in 16 of his own, making 6-of-8. Langley finished with 14.

Colin Scollard and Smith tied with a team-high five rebounds in the game, and Hunter Salmon plucked four boards.

The win gives the Rebels a winning record at the tournament. Vestavia rebounded from an opening round 44-37 loss to Huffman with a 66-43 win against McAdory and the victory over Hartselle.

The Rebels return to action Friday, as they host Pelham.