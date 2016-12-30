Rebels compete in Unified football state championship

× 1 of 2 Expand Kyle Parmley × 2 of 2 Expand Kyle Parmley Prev Next

The lights came on; the national anthem was played; the starting lineups were announced; cheerleaders made their presence known, and the game began.

That process began every game of the Super 7, including the opening act of the football state championship event in Auburn, as Vestavia Hills participated in the AHSAA/Alabama Special Olympics Unified football game against Lee Countyas moved to Auburn University’s indoor football facility due to the rain, but arrangements quickly were made to give players a game-like atmosphere. Parents and supporters lined up and created a lane for the players to run through onto the field, as the teams were introduced over the loudspeaker.

After the coin toss, the Rebels received the ball first. On the opening drive of the game, Thad Smith launched a 38-yard pass into the waiting arms of Andrew Knight for a Vestavia touchdown.

Lee County responded with consecutive touchdowns to take a 12-7 lead, but the Rebels responded on the final play of the first half. They drove the length of the field, before Smith converted a 1-yard scoring pass, once again to Knight, to give Vestavia a 13-12 halftime lead.

Vestavia Hills mustered just a safety in the second half, as Lee County won the Unified championship game for the second year in a row, 18-15. The Rebels had a pair of possessions late in the fourth quarter with a chance to win but were unable to convert with the pressure mounting.

Smith finished the day 8-of-28 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a remarkable performance. Knight caught six passes for 115 yards. Harris Baker had a 5-yard rush and caught a 4-yard pass. Parker Turner caught a 31-yard pass. Knight and Turner combined for three interceptions.

Philip Trawick, Jake Pratt, Davis Spain, Wilson Taylor, Daniel Morson, Jamarkese Moore, Ian Waugh and Christian Millan-Salinas also played in the game for Vestavia. Terry Tingle and Todd Evans coached the team.

“I’m extremely proud of our team, because we didn’t even know how to snap the football; we didn’t know how to put on flags when we first started,” Tingle said following the game. “We didn’t know Thad was going to be such a great quarterback. We didn’t know that these guys would mesh so well, and it’s just been a joy to coach.”

According to the Special Olympics website, Unified Sports “joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: Training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.”

But sometimes, it’s not the details that matter. A state championship football game was played, and the Rebels set out to compete. They did just that.

“These three guys — with Andrew Knight, Harris Baker and Parker Turner — these guys have been outstanding with our kids,” Tingle said. “They’ve been patient. They’ve put a competitive spirit within our guys. As you saw in the game, it was pretty intense. We were right on the doorstep [at the end]. It was like coaching any other football game.”

Tingle credited Buddy Anderson, head coach of the high school’s football program, for the initial idea to form the team and his support in the form of equipment and attendance at the championship game.

“It’s been awesome for our kids,” Tingle said.