Rebel soccer teams advance to Huntsville

The Vestavia Hills High School soccer teams will find themselves in a familiar spot later this week: the John Hunt Soccer Complex in Huntsville.

Both boys and girls Rebel teams advanced to the Class 7A semifinals with wins last weekend, and both will take on archrival Oak Mountain on Friday, with the championship game set for Saturday.

On Friday night at Thompson Reynolds Stadium, the boys team took down Bob Jones 6-2. Now the Rebels will play the Eagles at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Lady Rebels took to the same field on Saturday morning, and put together a strong performance to win 4-1. They will play Oak Mountain at 1 p.m. on Friday, as they look to repeat as state champs.

On the boys side, the winner will take on the winner between Davidson and Enterprise. For the girls, the winner will face either McGill-Toolen or Fairhope.