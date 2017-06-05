Rebel soccer players earn postseason accolades

Photo by Sarah Finnegan
Vestavia Hills Soccer
Vestavia Hills' Taylor Korn earned first team all-state honors.
Following the 2017 high school soccer season, several Vestavia Hills High School soccer players were recognized for their efforts throughout the season, evidenced by their presence on the coaches all-state and all-metro teams.
The all-state teams are split up by classification, and the all-metro squads combine players from all classes in the Birmingham area.
Anna Hogewood was named the metro player of the year.
GIRLS
All-state
Anna Hogewood, midfielder, senior - 1st team
Taylor Korn, forward, junior - 1st team
Katherine Savage, defender, junior - 2nd team
Caroline Causey, midfielder, sophomore - Honorable mention
All-metro
Anna Hogewood - 1st team
Savage - 1st team
Korn - 1st team
Meghan Swanzy, defender, sophomore - 1st team
Causey - 2nd team
Sara McCurry, midfielder, junior - Honorable mention
Mary Hogewood, defender, junior - Honorable mention
Anna Woodson, goalkeeper, sophomore - Honorable mention
BOYS
All-state
Clayton Bowden, midfielder, senior - 1st team
- 13 goals, 10 assists
Connor Johnston, defender, senior - 1st team
- captain, six goals, six assists
Davis Peterson, defender, junior - 2nd team
- seven goals, seven assists
All-metro
Johnston - 1st team
Bowden - 2nd team
Peterson - 2nd team
Davis Bryant, midfielder, senior - Honorable mention
Ford Hunt, midfielder, junior - Honorable mention