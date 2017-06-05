Rebel soccer players earn postseason accolades

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills Soccer Vestavia Hills' Taylor Korn earned first team all-state honors.

Following the 2017 high school soccer season, several Vestavia Hills High School soccer players were recognized for their efforts throughout the season, evidenced by their presence on the coaches all-state and all-metro teams.

The all-state teams are split up by classification, and the all-metro squads combine players from all classes in the Birmingham area.

Anna Hogewood was named the metro player of the year.

GIRLS

All-state

Anna Hogewood, midfielder, senior - 1st team

Taylor Korn, forward, junior - 1st team

Katherine Savage, defender, junior - 2nd team

Caroline Causey, midfielder, sophomore - Honorable mention

All-metro

Anna Hogewood - 1st team

Savage - 1st team

Korn - 1st team

Meghan Swanzy, defender, sophomore - 1st team

Causey - 2nd team

Sara McCurry, midfielder, junior - Honorable mention

Mary Hogewood, defender, junior - Honorable mention

Anna Woodson, goalkeeper, sophomore - Honorable mention

BOYS

All-state

Clayton Bowden, midfielder, senior - 1st team

- 13 goals, 10 assists

Connor Johnston, defender, senior - 1st team

- captain, six goals, six assists

Davis Peterson, defender, junior - 2nd team

- seven goals, seven assists

All-metro

Johnston - 1st team

Bowden - 2nd team

Peterson - 2nd team

Davis Bryant, midfielder, senior - Honorable mention

Ford Hunt, midfielder, junior - Honorable mention