Pushing the pace

Vestavia Hills senior James Sweeney enters the cross-country season as a favorite to capture the Class 7A championship. He flashed his potential when he won the state outdoor 3,200-meter title in May.

Donning white singlets and blue shorts, James Sweeney and Bryce Hutchinson stepped on the starting line at last November’s state cross-country meet as the lone male representatives from Vestavia Hills High School.

This season, they’re determined to bring the rest of their fleet-footed Rebels along for the ride.

Sweeney, a senior, and Hutchinson, a junior, headline a Vestavia Hills boys team that enters the fall season seeking its first state-meet appearance since placing second in 2013. The Rebels haven’t managed to advance past the Class 7A, Section 3 qualifier the past three years.

“We really have a good team, and I don’t think a lot of people realize it yet,” Sweeney said. “We have a few upcoming freshmen and some guys that have really improved since cross-country last year.”

He can count himself among them.

Sickness hampered Sweeney’s junior cross-country campaign and put a damper on the season. He finished 19th at the state meet in a 5K time of 16 minutes, 21 seconds, which he considered a relative letdown after posting a runner-up finish at sectionals.

But he rebounded throughout the year.

Sweeney’s winter and spring track times dropped precipitously, and he capped a shining outdoor season with his first individual state championship. In a memorable race, he outkicked the first- and second-place finishers from the state cross-country meet — Hoover’s Tommy McDonough and Hewitt-Trussville’s John Ngaruiya —- to capture gold in the 3,200 meters with a personal-best time of 9:27.

The breakthrough boosted Sweeney’s confidence in his ability. Now, he’s planning to carry it over to the cross-country domain.

“Continuity has been his secret,” said VHHS head coach Brett Huber. “He’s a tough kid and he’s disciplined. He’s shown that from last year in all three seasons, so I think the sky’s the limit for him.”

Sweeney enters his final prep cross-country slate as a favorite to contend for a second individual state title. He’ll be challenged by a number of competitors, including Hutchinson, who as a sophomore ran alongside or closely behind Sweeney most of last year.

The two are steadfast training partners, and they have logged numerous miles together over the summer in preparation for the season. By late July, they had increased their weekly load to 55 miles per week.

“It’s a lot more than we’ve done in the past,” Sweeney said. “If it worked for us last year, I think it can work for us even more this year.”

The hope is for the summer mileage to materialize on both the course and clock. Sweeney and Hutchinson have said the goal for the season is to finish 1-2 at state and lower their already quick marks. Sweeney has run 16:11; Hutchinson has run 15:54.

“I hope we start going consistently sub-16 [for 5K],” Hutchinson said. “I don’t know how far we can get under, but it would be good to see how far we can.”

Their success will play a large role in deciding their team’s ultimate fate, but the performance of the Rebels’ third, fourth and fifth runners may be even more critical come November. Advancing past the Section 3 meet, which is widely regarded as the state’s most competitive qualifier, requires a roster with depth.

Joseph Gilroy, a senior, tops a list of candidates to fill one of those crucial positions. He ran 16:48 last fall.

“He’s been right there behind Bryce and James, training every day and showing leadership,” Huber said. “He’s somebody we’re looking to pull the wagon and help his team.”

A flurry of other runners, including sophomore John Ingram, should also contribute significantly to a squad that returns the majority of its roster from last season. New additions like freshman Ethan Strand, a former standout at Pizitz Middle School, also factor to the Rebels’ advantage.

Overall, the retention and development have Sweeney convinced that his team has what it takes to punch a ticket to state in mid-November.

But he’s shooting even higher.

“I think we are going to be a big contender for that blue map,” Sweeney said of the state championship trophy. “That’s really our ultimate goal.”

The Vestavia Hills girls, on the other hand, will be aiming to make it to state for the first time since 2014. They finished fourth at sectionals last season, but have lost a key piece in Madison Milldrum, who graduated in May.

Sasha Allison, a senior, returns as the team’s top runner. She placed 23rd at the 2016 state meet in 19:29.

“She’s very passionate about what she does,” Huber said. “Whatever amount of energy she has, she puts it out there every day and in her races.”

Juniors MaryGriffith Lytle and Cat Yeilding also project as big factors for the team’s success. Behind them, experience is thin.

“The girls team has some good ingredients to get them through the season, but they’re so young,” Huber said. “Some of it we know, and some of it we don’t. We’ll see how they respond this year.”

The Vestavia Hills cross-country teams open their 2017 campaigns Sept. 9 at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational in Moulton.