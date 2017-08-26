Pratt scampers into end zone, stardom

× Expand Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski. Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills High School senior Jake Pratt races toward the end zone during his team's preseason jamboree against Briarwood Christian on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Jake Pratt, a Vestavia Hills High School senior with Down Syndrome, scored a roughly 35-yard rushing touchdown in his team's preseason jamboree against Briarwood Christian Friday night.

A video of the play, which was coordinated by both teams, has gone viral on social media.

Jake's sister, Amy, posted the clip on Twitter after the game. It has since garnered 19,000 retweets and 61,000 likes as of noon Saturday. National media outlets like ESPN, Sports Illustrated and Yahoo Sports have all picked it up.

You can view the video here: