Perseverance and improvement key to Rebel Final Four run

Vestavia High School boys basketball takes on Auburn during an AHSAA Class 7A State Finals match on March 2 at the Legacy Arena of the BJCC.

In the moment, the Rebels were disappointed.

After narrowly falling short against Auburn, 44-37, in the Class 7A State Semifinals on March 2 at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena, the Vestavia Hills High School boys basketball team was not happy, but it could appreciate the journey the Rebels took in Patrick Davis’ first year at the helm of the program.

“It’s been a great ride. It was awesome,” said Mac Smith, a senior who finished his Vestavia career with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Vestavia Hills was a team that, early in the season, did well to cut a double-digit lead against Auburn at the Steel City Invitational to just a few points. But after a great deal of improvement throughout the year, that result left the Rebels feeling like they should have done more.

“As the year went on, coach Davis made us believe we could do it,” Mitchell Langley said.

From where they started to where they finished, the Rebels’ run was truly something to celebrate.

“I could not be more proud of this group,” Davis said. “When we started, it was bad. But the guys came to work and were committed each day.”

In the game, Auburn and Vestavia went back-and-forth for much of the first half as Langley converted a 3-pointer to tie the game at 16 before Auburn took a 19-16 halftime edge.

Auburn took control of the game with a strong third quarter and led 34-28 heading into the final period. But the Rebels responded by starting the quarter with seven straight points, and even took a brief lead with four minutes to play. But Auburn executed down the stretch and held on with free throws.

Scott Morrison said this year’s team will be remembered for its bond on and off the court.

“The best thing about this team is that we were best friends. We fought for each other,” he said.

Vestavia graduates seven seniors in Smith, Tucker Queen, Conner Rohling, Langley, David Wood, Grant Belcher and Jake Awbrey.

The Rebels’ road to get to the Final Four featured a run through the Northwest Regional not many could have predicted. Vestavia faced Bob Jones in the regional semifinal Feb. 16, the winner of the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament.

Vestavia jumped out of the gate hot in that contest, knocking down six 3s in an impressive first-half performance, and held on to win the game, 58-43. Bob Jones threatened a few times in the second half, but the Rebels held the Patriots at bay each time and maintained a comfortable lead.

The win set up a fourth matchup with Area 5 rival Hoover in the regional final. Vestavia Hills led for the majority of the first matchup between the two teams, ultimately falling victim to a poor final quarter, but Hoover won the second and third games comfortably.

The Rebels came out Feb. 21 and completely turned the tables, using a 50-percent shooting performance coupled with strong defense to win 58-47, to win the Northwest Regional.

The game was tight most of the way, but a big opening to the fourth quarter gave the Rebs a lead they would cling tightly to until the final horn.

The season marked the Rebels’ first trip to the Final Four since 2011.