Nuss commits to UAB

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch. Vestavia Hills senior offensive lineman Patrick Nuss started receiving letters from various universities after the Rebels’ first game during his junior year.

After a long recruiting process, the opportunity to be a part of something special was too much for Vestavia Hills High School offensive lineman Patrick Nuss to pass up.

The senior declared his intentions on Tuesday morning via Twitter that he would be signing with UAB to continue his playing career.

"It's the return," he said of the football program that will field a team once again in 2017 after shutting down the program at the conclusion of the 2014 season. "The chance to do something nobody else but the players at UAB will get to do is amazing.

"The coaching staff is also the best to me. It's all about family at UAB and it's my hometown and the thought of getting to be a part of Birmingham's growth was a big selling point to me."

Nuss committed to Western Kentucky several months back, but backed off that commitment once he realized that he needed to head in a different direction with his college choice.

"We all have a plan and I know God steered me this way and I was meant to stay here and help build this program," he said.