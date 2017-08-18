Merritt makes her mark

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Merritt Cahoon is looking to make the most of her final year at Vestavia Hills High School.

Merritt Cahoon has tangible proof that she’s considered one of the top softball players in her class statewide.

The Vestavia Hills High School senior earned a spot on the North All-Star team, a team comprised of the best rising seniors from the northern half of the state, to compete against a team from the south on July 18.

“It’s pretty validating,” said Cahoon, a shortstop and leadoff hitter for the Rebel softball team. “Working that hard, being able to see it play out and be able to be selected for that was crazy.”

Cahoon saw action in both games of the doubleheader. She scored a run in Game 1, a 12-6 win for the North team, and registered a pair of at-bats in a Game 2 loss.

Both teams arrived in Montgomery the day before the games and practiced before enjoying the evening at a movie. The next day, the teams held another practice and played the games that evening.

Cahoon has played with and against many of the girls on each team throughout the years with travel ball and hopes the experience springboards her into her final year at Vestavia.

The Rebels graduated seven seniors from a team that went to state in 2016 and regionals last spring, but Cahoon still showed anticipation for her senior season.

“We have a big freshman class coming in, so I’m excited to have them all come in, and I think they’re pretty good,” Cahoon said. “I’m excited to get back with everyone and make the best of it.”

She has also checked off a significant box regarding her future in recent months, as she has committed to play college softball at Samford University. She began going to Samford camps when she was 11 years old, so her relationship with head coach Mandy Burford is a longstanding one.

However, she had shoulder surgery a few years ago, and missed a couple of those yearly camps.

“Two years later, I came back,” Cahoon said. “She wasn’t shocked to see me, but I had grown a lot since then and I was almost a different person since she had last seen me.”

Her unofficial visit was a success, and the decision was simple.

“I went with it,” she said.

Leading up to her commitment, Cahoon had not long considered the idea that she could actually play softball at the college level. She played basketball until her junior year and admitted she initially preferred basketball, but softball is where her talent was best suited.

“When I realized I could keep going with what I love, that’s when I realized to dive in and find somewhere [to play],” she said.

Cahoon has big plans for her future beyond the conclusion of softball. She’s not exactly sure which route she will go just yet, but she mentioned aerospace engineering and criminology as two fields that piqued her interest.

As for her final year before embarking on her next adventure, Cahoon is focused on leaving a positive legacy on the Vestavia program, maximizing its present success while passing along some of her knowledge and experience to those younger players.

“I just want to make my mark,” she said. “Making my mark and helping the players behind me build back up to what we can do and should do.”