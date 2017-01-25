Littleton honored with national award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Vestavia Hills Soccer Vestavia Hills girls soccer coach Brigid Littleton.

The 2016 season was a banner one for the Vestavia Hills High School girls soccer program, as the Rebels won the Class 7A state championship and were declared the top team across the country by MaxPreps.

As a byproduct of that success, head coach Brigid Littleton was named as the South Region Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

It is the third award that Littleton has received since the state title, including being named state coach of the year by the NFHS and National Soccer Coaches Association of America over the summer.

“I was honored and humbled to receive this award, and I’m thankful for all the people I’ve had around me through the years here,” Littleton said. “We have great teams of girls who do what they’re supposed to do and stay committed to their goals. This is a reflection of all they do,” she said.

The Rebels will soon embark on their 2017 journey, as their first game is against John Carroll on Feb. 14.