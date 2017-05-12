Hoover takes Game 1 from Rebels; Game 2 delayed

× 1 of 13 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover/Vestavia Baseball Action from an AHSAA Class 7A semifinal baseball playoff game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 2 of 13 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover/Vestavia Baseball Action from an AHSAA Class 7A semifinal baseball playoff game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 3 of 13 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover/Vestavia Baseball Action from an AHSAA Class 7A semifinal baseball playoff game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 4 of 13 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover/Vestavia Baseball Action from an AHSAA Class 7A semifinal baseball playoff game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 5 of 13 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover/Vestavia Baseball Action from an AHSAA Class 7A semifinal baseball playoff game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 6 of 13 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover/Vestavia Baseball Action from an AHSAA Class 7A semifinal baseball playoff game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 7 of 13 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover/Vestavia Baseball Action from an AHSAA Class 7A semifinal baseball playoff game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 8 of 13 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover/Vestavia Baseball Action from an AHSAA Class 7A semifinal baseball playoff game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 9 of 13 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover/Vestavia Baseball Action from an AHSAA Class 7A semifinal baseball playoff game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 10 of 13 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover/Vestavia Baseball Action from an AHSAA Class 7A semifinal baseball playoff game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 11 of 13 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover/Vestavia Baseball Action from an AHSAA Class 7A semifinal baseball playoff game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 12 of 13 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover/Vestavia Baseball Action from an AHSAA Class 7A semifinal baseball playoff game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. × 13 of 13 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover/Vestavia Baseball Action from an AHSAA Class 7A semifinal baseball playoff game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. Prev Next

HOOVER -- Hoover rallied for a 9-8 extra-innings win over Vestavia Hills in Game 1 of the Class 7A semifinals Friday night, but Mother Nature took Game 2.

With Vestavia Hills leading 1-0 entering the top of the fourth inning in Game 2, the game was delayed due to lightning. It was delayed again 30 minutes later, and play for the night was called for good around 10:20 p.m.

The series will resume Saturday at 3 p.m., with a potential Game 3 to follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of Game 2.

In Game 1, Hoover exploded for five runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 8. The Bucs got RBI singles from Sonny DiChiara, Garrett Farquhar and Brandon Agsalud. C.J. Gilliland tied the game on a two-run double.

Peyton Wilson won the game for the Bucs in the bottom of the ninth on a single to right field that scored K.J. Watson.

For Hoover, Wilson was 3-for-6. Farquhar and Nolan Hammonds were each 2-for-5. DiChiara earned the win, pitching two shutout innings. He allowed only a walk. Devin Cole got the start, and he allowed one earned run on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

For Vestavia Hills, Drew Stockton and William Schaffeld were each 2-for-4 with an RBI. Bo Minor took the loss for the Rebels, allowing one earned run on four hits in 1 2/3 innings. Colton Lewis allowed five earned runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings as the starter. He also homered for Vestavia Hills.

Check back Saturday night for coverage from Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary). Follow Gary on Twitter at @GaryALloyd for updates throughout.