Group cadence

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. Vestavia Hills resident Cary Morgan started Cadence Run Coaching about four years ago to help fellow runners achieve their goals. The group typically meets at the Heardmont Park, above, for Tuesday morning interval workouts.

The sun had not yet risen over Heardmont Park by the time a pack of local runners had completed their pre-dawn workout.

Not by a long shot.

It was 5:30 on a chilly fall morning, and any visibility came directly from a pair of muted field lights. But the darkness and the temperature were no deterrence for the determined harriers, who had made a commitment to one another.

“When you tell somebody you’re going to be there at 5:30 in the morning or 5 in the morning, you’ve got to show up,” said Joey Longoria, his breath accompanied by a puff of steam.

Accountability is one benefit of training with Cadence Run Coaching.

Founded four years ago by local physical therapist and avid runner Cary Morgan, Cadence offers personalized coaching for long-distance runners of all ages and paces.

“I started Cadence a few years ago just out of the enjoyment of seeing runners set goals and achieve goals,” said Morgan, a Vestavia Hills resident. “I just thought from an exercise physiology and physical therapy background I could help.”

Morgan, 45, graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s PT school in 1997, but he didn’t start running seriously until a few years later. He has since averaged at least 50 miles per week and, in 2013, notched his first Boston Marathon qualifying time.

Morgan said the pursuit of that hallowed mark is what fueled his years of training. Eclipsing it encouraged him to help fuel others.

“I learned from a lot of mistakes along that journey, and that’s what made me go, ‘You know, I think I could help somebody get there sooner and healthier,’” he said.

Thus, Cadence was born.

Morgan and his team of three coaches — which includes U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier Erica Speegle — write workouts, construct training plans and teach the basics of nutrition and exercise physiology to their runners.

Morgan also offers gait analyses and biomechanical evaluations intended to pinpoint areas that may be prone to injury due to weakness or inflexibility.

“The thing I like about Cary is, since he’s a physical therapist, he knows a lot about musculoskeletal system injuries, cures, remedies,” said Ekkehard Bonatz, a local orthopedic surgeon who has followed Morgan’s training guidance for the past year. “Because of that experience, he has a lot of knowledge and wisdom that I just like to tap into.”

Morgan primes his athletes for all race distances, but he said close to 75 percent of Cadence runners are gearing up for either a half or full marathon. Among the group are seasoned veterans and newcomers alike. Marianthe Grammas, for instance, recently completed her first marathon in 21 years under Morgan’s tutelage.

“Having the personalization of a training plan, that’s really maximized what I’m capable of doing but also sort of pushed me to the next level,” she said.

Cadence runners typically congregate for group runs twice a week: Tuesday interval sessions and a weekend long run. But Morgan said it’s not uncommon for his athletes to meet up three, four or even five days per week.

According to Cadence runners, the camaraderie forged over countless miles may top the list of the group’s perks.

“It makes workouts easier when you’re out here really grinding hard and you have fellow trainers who run similar workouts and are giving you motivation,” said Scott Shirley, a four-year Cadence runner. “It helps you get through the grind.”

To contact Morgan or to find out more information about Cadence Run Coaching, visit cadenceruncoaching.com or search for it on Facebook.