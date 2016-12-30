Former coaches praise players for accomplishments

× Expand Sarah Finnegan

The words “Braasch-Hatchett Court” are now painted on the back wall of the Vestavia Hills High School competition gymnasium now, the basketball floor having been dedicated to the two individuals most responsible for building the boys and girls varsity programs into premiere ones, among the state’s best.

However, neither Fran Braasch nor George Hatchett sees it as an individual honor.

At the court dedication ceremony Dec. 2, where Hatchett and Braasch were honored along with the 1992 boys and 1987 girls state championship teams, each attributed their success to the players.

Braasch had but one losing season in her 23 years at Vestavia Hills, including five Final Four appearances and the state championship.

“The kids took pride in that, and we wanted to win, and winning was important,” Braasch said. “But more than anything, we emphasized that we’re going to work to be the best we can be.”

She said she was caught “totally off guard” when told of the court dedication plans.

“None of this would’ve happened if it weren’t for the players,” Braasch said. “It was truly because of the kids that came through the program. I had some awesome students, athletes and players.”

Braasch gave an immense amount of credit to Debra Broome, who served as an assistant coach and is still teaching and coaching at Vestavia Hills today.

“She was everything … I cannot say enough about her,” Braasch said.

Laura Casey, who played for Braasch and coaches the Lady Rebels, finds the honor fitting for the longtime successful coaches.

“I’m thrilled. It couldn’t happen to a better coach,” Casey said.

Hatchett won a pair of championships in his time with the Rebels as well, winning it all in 1992 and again in 2009. The honor of the court reflecting his namesake is one thing, but he also enjoyed being able to see student-athletes of years past come back to celebrate the evening.

“I’m very humbled and honored by it,” Hatchett said. “The biggest thing is it’s a recognition for a lot of hard work by a lot of good players.”

The longtime coach boasts a powerful resume, accumulating more than 550 wins in a career that began at Fairfield High School in 1974 and 35 years with the Rebels. He advanced to four Final Fours and won two state championships and was named the state’s Coach of the Year in both seasons.

“I appreciate the whole thing,” Hatchett said. “Vestavia Hills High School has been good to me.”

Rebel head coach Patrick Davis has taken on the task of following Hatchett and has consistently praised the positive condition the program was left in upon Hatchett’s retirement. He has a longstanding relationship with Hatchett and was able to put names to faces of many stories he’s heard from past years.

“It was a cool thing for me to get to meet some of those folks, some of those names that I have heard about around here,” Davis said. “It was a good thing to get to honor those teams and those coaches. That was a cool night.”