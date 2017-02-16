Early 3s give propel Rebels to win

× 1 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 2 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 3 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 4 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 5 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 6 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 7 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 8 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 9 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 10 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 11 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 12 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 13 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 14 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 15 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 16 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 17 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama × 18 of 18 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vsstavia Hills Basketball Action in a Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinal game between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville, Alabama Prev Next

HANCEVILLE – A barrage of early 3-pointers proved the difference on Thursday.

The Vestavia Hills High School boys basketball knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half and held off Bob Jones in the second half to win 58-43 in the Class 7A Northwest Regional Semifinals at Wallace State Community College.

“That’s how we play,” Rebel head coach Patrick Davis said. “We’re not just going to take a couple dribbles and shoot it, but these guys know they can shoot it…good shooters shoot better when they have confidence.”

Mitchell Langley came out of the gates firing, as he knocked down four of those trifectas in the first half.

“When I hit a couple, it builds my confidence and it helps get everyone going,” he said.

Langley scored 15 points, second only to Mac Smith, who poured in 19 on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting performance, including making all three of his 3-point attempts.

“It means a lot to us,” Smith said of advancing to the regional final. “It’s really great to be playing well here.”

Vestavia (18-14) attempted just one 3 in the second half, finishing the day 7 of 9 from deep. When the Rebels have shot the ball well this season, they have been tough to beat.

“We felt like they played as fast and shot the ball as well as any team we played this year,” said Bob Jones head coach Luther Tiggs.

The Rebels led 10-6 following a quarter of play and extended that lead to 28-18 at the half, as they started the second period with an 11-2 run.

Vestavia’s lead hovered around 10 points for much of the second half. Bob Jones (13-15) cut the lead to single digits four separate times in the third quarter, each one answered by a Rebel basket to extend the edge back to 10.

Luke Champion finished up the day with eight points and led the Rebels with three assists. Scott Morrison had six points and four rebounds. Hunter Salmon led Vestavia with five rebounds. Smith chipped in three steals.

Bob Jones placed three players in double figures, with Demontrez Brown scoring 15, Trey Graham 12, and Chase Fiddler 11.

With the win, Vestavia will now get its fourth crack at fellow area foe and Class 7A No. 2 Hoover. The first matchup of the two teams was the closest, with the Rebels leading for much of the first three quarter, but Hoover has won all three previous contests.

“We have to guard the bounce, and guard (point guard) Jamari Blackmon well,” Morrison said.

But at this stage of the season, only one thing matters.

“Survive and advance,” Davis said.

Bob Jones’ season ends with the loss.