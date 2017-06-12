Caden Lemons selected in MLB Draft

× Expand Photo courtesy of Missy Lemons Vestavia Hills Baseball Vestavia Hills' Caden Lemons is shown in a game earlier this season.

VESTAVIA HILLS -- Life just got a whole lot sweeter for Vestavia Hills pitcher Caden Lemons.

The 6-foot-6 pitcher, who has signed with Ole Miss, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 46th overall pick in the second round of Monday’s Major League Baseball Draft.

According to MLB.com, the right-hander “was a known quantity entering his senior season at Vestavia Hills (Ala.) High, but the difference between his present stuff and his projection was wide enough that he figured to continue his career in college at Mississippi. He has narrowed that gap considerably this spring, however, as his velocity soared and caused his Draft stock to do the same."

MLB.com ranked Lemons as its 77th overall prospect, so his selection at No. 46 is somewhat surprising. “As a regular on the showcase circuit, Lemons topped out at 91 mph with his fastball. This spring, his heater has sat at 90-93 mph and climbed as high as 97. His 6-foot-6 frame and low three-quarters delivery create difficult angle and sink, increasing his fastball's effectiveness,” MLB.com stated. “Lemons struggles to repeat his arm slot, which makes it difficult for him to stay on top of his breaking pitches and control his entire arsenal. His slider shows more potential than his curveball, and he'll flash a changeup as well. Packing more strength onto his slender frame would help him maintain his mechanics better while theoretically adding even more power to his fastball.”

Lemons helped Vestavia Hills reach the Class 7A semifinals last month before losing to eventual state champion Hoover. [Check out this season's baseball coverage here.]

Vestavia Voice will update this story as more information becomes available.