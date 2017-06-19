Caden Lemons elects to sign with Brewers

× Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hills Baseball After being selected 46th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2017 MLB Draft, Caden Lemons has decided to begin his professional career.

Caden Lemons, the 46th pick in last week's Major League Baseball Draft, has decided to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers and begin his professional career, he revealed to the Vestavia Voice on Monday.

The recent Vestavia Hills High School graduate and star pitcher reached an agreement with the Brewers on Monday morning, and Lemons hopes to fly to Milwaukee in the next several days to finalize his initial deal.

"We reached a deal where both sides were happy and everyone's needs were met," Lemons said.

Financial details of the agreement will be made public once Lemons passes a physical and signs with the organization.

Lemons anticipates starting his career in the instructional league in Phoenix, Arizona soon, with the ultimate goal of making his way through the Brewers' minor league system and to the big leagues.

Lemons decided to begin his professional career after weighing whether or not to forgo his opportunity to play college baseball at Ole Miss, where he signed last fall.

"I obviously was extremely blessed to have that opportunity with Ole Miss," Lemons said. "That'll forever be in my heart ... I believe they have the best program in the SEC and they've got something special going on there. But I have a great opportunity ahead of me [with the Brewers] and that's what I need to do take my career to the next level."

For his senior season at Vestavia, Lemons was nothing shy of dominant on the mound. In 62 1/3 innings, he compiled a 6-1 record and 1.35 ERA. He hurled five complete games and surrendered just 35 hits overall, while striking out 69 hitters.

He helped Vestavia to the Class 7A semifinals this past season, before the Rebels fell to eventual state champion Hoover.