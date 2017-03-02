Auburn knocks off Rebels in semifinals

× 1 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan × 2 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Boys Basketball State Finals 2017 Vestavia High School boys basketball takes on Auburn during an AHSAA Class 7A State Finals match on March 2, 2017 at the Legacy Arena of the BJCC in Birmingham, Al. × 3 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Boys Basketball State Finals 2017 Vestavia High School boys basketball takes on Auburn during an AHSAA Class 7A State Finals match on March 2, 2017 at the Legacy Arena of the BJCC in Birmingham, Al. × 4 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Boys Basketball State Finals 2017 Vestavia High School boys basketball takes on Auburn during an AHSAA Class 7A State Finals match on March 2, 2017 at the Legacy Arena of the BJCC in Birmingham, Al. × 5 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Boys Basketball State Finals 2017 Vestavia High School boys basketball takes on Auburn during an AHSAA BIRMINGHAM – In the moment, the Rebels were disappointed.

After narrowly falling short against Auburn, 44-37, in the Class 7A State Semifinals on Thursday at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena, the Vestavia Hills High School boys basketball team was not happy, but could appreciate the journey the Rebels took in Patrick Davis’ first year at the helm of the program.

“It’s been a great ride. It was awesome,” said Mac Smith, a senior who finished his Vestavia career with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Vestavia Hills was a team who, early in the season, did well to cut a double-digit lead against Auburn at the Steel City Invitational to just a few points. But after a great deal of improvement throughout the year, that result left the Rebels feeling like they should have done more.

“As the year went on, Coach Davis made us believe we could do it,” said Mitchell Langley.

From where they started to where they finished, the Rebels’ run was truly something to celebrate.

“I could not be more proud of this group,” Davis said. “When we started, it was bad. But the guys came to work and were committed each day.”

In the end, Garrison Brooks’ size and Auburn’s ability to defend proved the difference.

“Auburn did a great job,” Davis said. “They’ve got good players and are well-coached. They took away some things that we wanted to do.”

Brooks scored nine third-quarter points, including a dunk and a pair of strong moves in the post, as Auburn took hold of a 34-28 edge heading into the final period. He finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with nine rebounds.

“He’s a really good player,” Davis said of Brooks. “We did a good job on him in the first half. We had a number that we wanted to hold him under and we didn’t quite do that.”

Vestavia made its run to start the fourth quarter, as Smith converted a floater, followed by a step-back 3-pointer from the corner on the next possession to cut Auburn’s lead to 34-33.

Luke Champion drove to the basket and scored the basket around the outstretched arm of Brooks to give Vestavia a brief lead with four minutes to play in the contest. Brooks scored the next four points for Auburn on a pair of free throws and a put back off a rebound to give Auburn the lead back at 40-37.

Auburn held on from there with free throws.

Auburn scored the first five points of the game, but Vestavia Hills responded with a quick 7-0 run on a Scott Morrison layup, Smith 3-pointer and Champion drive to the basket. Auburn held the ball for much of the final minute of the period, as the Tigers took a 10-9 lead after a quarter of play.

Breck Cuddy gave the Rebels the lead back early in the second quarter, with a short jumper.

Brooks threw down a dunk before Mitchell Langley replied with a 3 to tie the game at 16 late in the first half. Brooks began to assert his will towards the end of the half, converting an and-1 basket to give Auburn a 19-16 halftime edge.

“I’m extremely proud of our guys,” said Auburn assistant head coach Chris Bandt. “Vestavia Hills is really hard-nosed and has excellent shooters. Vestavia penetrates and looks to kick out. All in all, we’re just proud to be here.”

Brooks said that the early-season matchup between the two teams prepared Auburn for what it was facing.

“We had to try to not make the same mistakes (as the first matchup),” he said.

The Rebels were just 2-of-12 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 5-of-25, but Davis said the Rebels were going to continue to “dance with the girl that us there,” as they have hung their hat on shooting the 3-pointer all season.

“We knew they had very good shooters, so we were a little nervous,” said Brandt. “We adjusted well after they made some shots.”

Morrison finished the game with 11 points for Vestavia and said this year’s team will be remembered for its bond on and off the court.

“The best thing about this team is that we were best friends. We fought for each other,” he said.

Vestavia graduates seven seniors in Smith, Tucker Queen, Conner Rohling, Langley, David Wood, Grant Belcher and Jake Awbrey.

Auburn will play the winner between Mountain Brook and McGill-Toolen in the 7A final on Saturday at 5:45 p.m.