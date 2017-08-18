Another move, another groove

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Vestavia’s Spencer Lawson (27) moves in to tackle Helena’s quarterback during a game on Sept. 23, 2016, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills.

Entering the 2016 football season, Chad Merrill didn’t know how good Spencer Lawson could be. Merrill, the Vestavia Hills High School defensive coordinator, had recently switched the junior from wide receiver to outside linebacker. Growing up, Lawson had played the position, but not at the varsity level.

Merrill tempered his expectations accordingly; Lawson surpassed them all.

“It was a natural kind of fit,” Merrill said.

The compatibility was so evident that Merrill has issued Lawson a promotion for his senior season. This fall, he’ll serve as the defense’s signal-caller at the free safety position, alongside teammates Jonathan Hess and Cam Blake.

“He’s really turned out to be an exceptional guy in our secondary,” Merrill said. “He has really great knowledge of the game and sees the ball well.”

Given his prior experience, Lawson labeled the transition from offense to defense a smooth one. Plus, he said, his time spent at wide receiver equipped him with the ball skills he’ll rely on. Throughout the summer, he worked on rewiring his instincts to meet the demands of the new position. He’ll now need to focus more on dropping back in pass coverage than in defending the run.

Luckily, he’s had Hess to lean on through his second position change in as many years. The 6-foot-5 inch safety has started since he was a sophomore and committed to Ole Miss this summer.

“We all help each other out and get each other motivated,” Lawson said.

The offseason also has provided Lawson time to rehab his body. In last year’s finale against Shades Valley, he dislocated his left shoulder while attempting to swim move past a defender. Lawson underwent surgery to repair a torn left labrum following the season, then entered physical therapy. Twelve weeks into rehab, he noted substantial improvement. Now?

“I feel 100 percent,” he said.

That’s right where Merrill needs him. The Rebels’ secondary will be tasked with defending potent offenses on a weekly basis in Class 7A, Region 3, and full health will be the foremost ingredient forfinding success.

Plus, Hess’ prominence compounds the team’s need for players like Lawson and Blake. Opposing coaches will most likely divert their plays away from Hess, and Merrill predicts that will create opportunities for others contributors in the secondary.

“He is going to be a guy who’s going to have a chance to make a significant number of plays,” Merrill said of Lawson, “because when you’ve got a guy like Jonathan Hess on your team — that people are going to look at — they’ve got to go somewhere else. Spencer’s going to be the guy they’re going to have to deal with. So is Cam Blake.”

Lawson said he feels prepared to shoulder the load. His coach exudes equal confidence.

Merrill lauded Lawson’s vision, athleticism and on-field awareness, along with his work ethic and character. He watched throughout the summer as Lawson helped take the reins as a team leader. If there was a drill, Merrill knew he’d see him up front.

Starting Sept. 1, when Vestavia Hills takes on Homewood in its season opener, he’s hoping Lawson will establish a similar tone on the field.

“He sets a great example,” Merrill said. “He is a guy you can constantly count on to be there on time and to certainly give maximum effort.”