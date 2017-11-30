AHSAA announces reclassification for 2018-2020 school years

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Soccer State Championship 2017 Vestavia takes on McGill-Toolen during the AHSAA Soccer State Championship on May 13, 2017 at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Al. The Rebels fell to the Yellow Jackets 0-2.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association approved its classification system for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years on Thursday.

Vestavia Hills High School's athletic teams were not affected greatly, as they will remain in Class 7A, the state's highest classification, but there will be some slight changes to the region and area the Rebels compete in. The AHSAA reclassifies every two years to ensure competitive integrity across member schools.

In football, the Rebels will stay in the same region. Region 3 will only see one change next year, with Hewitt-Trussville entering the fold after Huffman dropped back down to 6A. Also remaining in Region 3 are Hoover, Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Mountain Brook, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County.

In basketball, Vestavia Hills moves from Area 5 to Area 6, with Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook.

In volleyball, Vestavia Hills will be in a five-team area, with the same four teams from basketball plus John Carroll, a private school that jumped up a classification in volleyball due to the new competitive balance points system implemented for this two-year cycle.

Nearly every other sport will have either the same region or area opponents as football and basketball.

The complete classification system can be found at ahsaa.com.