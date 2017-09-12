8U All Stars have back to back undefeated seasons

× Expand Members of the team are, front row: Charlie LaRocca, Ben Ponder, Will Bochnak, Charlie Taaffe and Maverick Cleary. Back row: Burton Stoddard, Price LaMaster, Nicholas Williams, Daniel Richardson, Crawford Mann and John Robert Towry. Coaches: Jeff LaMaster, Hunter Ponder, Joe LaRocca (Head Coach) and Keith Williams.

The Vestavia 8U National All Stars baseball team are undefeated in two straight years of GBBA play and have won back to back GBBA championships, as well as several travel ball tournaments.