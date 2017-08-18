10U Red Rebels bring home title

The Vestavia Red Rebels won the 10U AA GBBA championship, finishing the season 7-4 and defeating Mountain Brook 8-7 in the finals. The team was 4-4 in the regular season but won all three of its playoff games to capture the title.

— Submitted by Rhonda Smith.

