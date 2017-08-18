10U Red Rebels bring home title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rhonda Smith. Back row, from left: Cameron McEwen, Blake Mizerany, head coach Lee Rafferty, Tim Smith and Tim Goliday. Middle row, from left: Palmer Rafferty, Landon Page, Asher Weaver, Garrett Wilson and Scott McEwen. Front row from left: Grayson Mizerany, Chase Rafferty, Carter Brast, Justin Miller, Finn Stricklin and Hollis Smith.

The Vestavia Red Rebels won the 10U AA GBBA championship, finishing the season 7-4 and defeating Mountain Brook 8-7 in the finals. The team was 4-4 in the regular season but won all three of its playoff games to capture the title.

— Submitted by Rhonda Smith.