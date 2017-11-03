West to begin student ambassador program

× Expand Student ambassadors serve as greeters at VHEW.

Vestavia Hills Elementary West is creating a new student ambassador program to embody “The West Way:” Courtesy, Respect and Responsibility.

The newly implemented program consists of students in 3rd grade at VHEW. They will serve as leaders and role models for all students, serve as host for visitors and help new students who transition there.

Vestavia’s older schools instill these values into students in upper elementary classes on a large scale, so the counselors at West decided to bring this same commitment of citizenship and their school in a simplified way. The counselors said West students showed they were ready by community service and activities alongside their older siblings and neighbors.

The program goes with the district’s Strategic Plan to provide “a safe and nurturing environment, the courage to be creative, unparalleled community support, appreciation of diversity and multiple paths to a bold future”.

-Submitted by Keisha Crane and Dawn Norris