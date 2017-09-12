VHEW students learn “The West Way”

× Expand Photos by Patty Green 3 - West students follow “The West Way,” signing a pledge to be courteous, respectful, and responsible.

From the moment they enter the school, visitors to Vestavia Hills Elementary West see the phrase that guides students’ behavior: a display explaining “The West Way.”

They also see it throughout the halls and classrooms of the school as students demonstrate the motto, which sums up how West students are expected to behave. Courtesy, respect and responsibility make up “The West Way,” and every year, students learn about these good character traits during West Way Week.

This year, students kicked off the school year by celebrating West Way Week Aug. 14-18.

Students started the week by receiving a special memento to help them remember “The West Way.” Classes spent a day on each trait, discussing it in depth and talking about how children and teachers could demonstrate each one. Students in each class then signed a “West Way Pledge,” which is displayed throughout the school year.

The week wrapped up with “Team Up at West” day, as students, faculty and staff wore their favorite team shirts to remind everyone that together, they are a team.

-Submitted by Alice Elmore.