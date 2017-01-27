VHEW students celebrate immigration with music

× Expand Photo by Shelley Stevens, courtesy of Alice Elmore. Students dressed in immigrant costumes from their native countries and shared music with their friends and families.

Second-graders at Vestavia Hills Elementary West celebrated immigration from the countries of their ancestors with a musical performance entitled America: Songs of Freedom. In early November, second-grade classes treated classmates as well as family members to such musical selections as “This Land is Your Land,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” under the direction of West’s music teacher, Trudye Confessore.

The children sang of making a new home in America, and also honored veterans and the nation’s flag with moving tributes to both. During each performance, veterans in attendance were asked to stand and be recognized in appreciation of their service. The students also incorporated various percussion instruments and sign language as well as dance movements.

Serving as the backdrop for the program was the large American flag created by West students soon after the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Prior to the performances, the students researched their ancestry, determining the countries from which their ancestors emigrated. They selected a country and crafted costumes for the musical performances based on the clothing their relatives may have worn when coming to America.

