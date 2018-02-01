VHEW students celebrate ancestry with music

× Expand Picasa Mrs. Grote’s class celebrates the Statue of Liberty with “Light the Torch, America.”

Second graders at Vestavia Hills Elementary West celebrated immigration from the countries of their ancestors with a musical performance entitled “America: Songs of Freedom.” On Nov. 16 and 17, second-grade classes treated classmates and family members to such musical selections as “This Land is Your Land,” “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and “One Nation,” under the direction of West’s music teacher, Trudye Confessore.

Veterans in attendance were asked to stand and be recognized in appreciation of their service for our country. The students also incorporated movement and dance, Boomwhackers and KidStix stations for rousing renditions of patriotic favorites. Serving as the backdrop for the program was a large American flag created by West students soon after the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Prior to the performances, the students researched their ancestry, determining the countries from which their ancestors immigrated. They selected a country and crafted costumes for the musical performances based on the clothing their relatives may have worn when coming to America.

Submitted by Alice Elmore