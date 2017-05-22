VHEW 1st-graders mark season with musical

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alice Elmore. VHEW first-graders during their spring musical.

On March 16 and 17, first-graders at Vestavia Hills Elementary West celebrated animals and insects of the season as they performed a musical entitled “Beautifully Wiggly and Giggly” for family, friends and fellow students.

Under the direction of West’s music teacher, Trudye Confessore, students sang songs about ladybugs, inchworms, chicks, ducks and even snakes and frogs.

Each class was given time on stage as the first-graders played instruments, danced and performed a variety of tunes such as “Ladybug’s Picnic,” “Little White Duck” and “Big Beautiful Planet.”

‒ Submitted by Alice Elmore.