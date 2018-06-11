Board approves additional funds for Vestavia Hills Elementary West alterations

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Superintendent Dr. Thomas Freeman smiles after the conclusion of a brief board meeting on June 11, 2018.

The special called meeting for the Vestavia Hills Board of Education on Monday, June 11, was quick, with the board going over one consent item and passing five items of uncontested business.

The board approved the Pizitiz Middle School Choral Department's upcoming overnight trip to Orlando in April 2019 for its competition performance and workshop with professional musicians, which Superintendent Todd Freeman described as a "blast" when he once went on it.

The board also approved the second change order in the plans for Vestavia Hills Elementary West with Wyatt General Contractor, LLC, for an extra $21,424.92 for additions and alterations to to Package A: New Kitchen/Cafeteria.

A brief discussion of the decision explained that the change order included 11 different changes over the course of the project that were submitted by the project mangers, and were mainly previously discussed adjustments in the concrete with a few additional items.

The school board also approved the second amendment to the Master Development Plan for Patchwork Farms. Although the Vestavia Hills BOE no longer owns any property located at Patchwork Farms, the Master Development Plan still requires the Board to approve any amendment to it, according to the agenda packet, so the Board granted approval to the amendment. There was no discussion on the matter.

The Board also approved altered job descriptions for director of student services and director of technology. The latter change was a "change in qualifications to get the best pool of allocates," Freeman said.

A job description for the new Vestavia City Schools psychometrist or gifted program specialist was also approved, as it would cost the school less money to hire one rather than contract one as it does currently.

The BOE will have another special called meeting on June 14, at 8:30 a.m., and then its regular meeting on June 25, at 4 p.m. Both meetings are in the BOE building.